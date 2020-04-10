Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Issued By Wedbush

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D. R. Horton in a report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James dropped their price target on D. R. Horton from $66.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

NYSE DHI opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 83,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 29.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 277,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

