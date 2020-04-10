Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) Lowered by Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$247.50 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.77 million and a P/E ratio of -12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.01. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$15.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Canfor Pulp Products’s payout ratio is currently -53.53%.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.