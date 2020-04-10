Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

IART stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

