Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Metro, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion.

TSE MRU opened at C$59.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. Metro has a 12-month low of C$47.88 and a 12-month high of C$61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.78.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

