Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for StarTek, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StarTek in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $3.13 on Friday. StarTek has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in StarTek by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

