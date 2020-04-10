Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.77.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $8.61 on Friday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Targa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

