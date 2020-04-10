Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE TMHC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

