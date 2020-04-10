Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $5.50 to $3.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2,247.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 177,099 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $759,754.71. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 20,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.