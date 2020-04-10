Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Greenbrier Companies Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GBX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $18.59 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $15,794,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

