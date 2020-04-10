Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of ALLY opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,344,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 36.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 399,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 255,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

