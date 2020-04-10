Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $363.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.86.

Shares of MKTX opened at $403.35 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $256.61 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.10.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

