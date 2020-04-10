Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mesa Air Group Inc Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mesa Air Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 808,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 329,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 504,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 335,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.