Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMT. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NYSE PMT opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $991.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 6,100 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $74,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

