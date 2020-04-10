Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenaris SA Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of TS opened at $13.00 on Friday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $6,568,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $11,320,000. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

