QASH (QASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.81 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, QASH has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $144,415.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 391.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.02718628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00203029 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, IDEX, Huobi, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Liquid, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

