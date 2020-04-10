QCash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $388.90 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. QCash has a market capitalization of $63.25 million and approximately $388.90 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 391% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02744756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

