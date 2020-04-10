Qtum Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00019642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io and Iquant. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $131.58 million and $364.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005325 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,267,352 coins and its circulating supply is 96,517,332 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, BitForex, LBank, BigONE, Upbit, Huobi, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Bitbns, OKEx, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coinone, DigiFinex, Coindeal, OTCBTC, Iquant, EXX, Liquid, ZB.COM, BCEX, GOPAX, Coinrail, Bittrex, Livecoin, ABCC, Allcoin, CoinExchange, Binance, Bithumb, Crex24, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Ovis, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, HBUS, Exrates, Bibox, CoinEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

