QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,173,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.01.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.