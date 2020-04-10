Quantis Network Price Down 48.8% Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $2,746.43 and approximately $196.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02730050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00202490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.