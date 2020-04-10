Quantstamp (QSP) Market Cap Reaches $4.66 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $222,455.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, GOPAX, Binance and DDEX. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02744756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, GOPAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

