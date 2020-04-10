QuickX Protocol Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $61,382.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.04710770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036947 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,333,778 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

