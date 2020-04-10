QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $5.60 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $2.76 million and $1.08 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.04830764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010306 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 693,582,726 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $10.39, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

