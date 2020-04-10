Radium Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Radium has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Radium has a market cap of $1.42 million and $2,231.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019375 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,995,960 coins and its circulating supply is 3,978,533 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

