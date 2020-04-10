Raise Reaches Market Cap of $167,215.14 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Raise has a total market cap of $167,215.14 and $8,226.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.02718628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00203029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.