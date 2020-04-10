Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, DDEX, HADAX and FCoin. Rate3 has a market cap of $378,792.38 and $56,929.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.85 or 0.04753093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010067 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, FCoin, DDEX, BitForex, HADAX, ABCC, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

