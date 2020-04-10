Raven Protocol Price Down 5.8% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $408,335.13 and approximately $4,157.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 377.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.05 or 0.02740455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00201773 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

