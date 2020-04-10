Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of CCO opened at C$13.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$16.15.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

