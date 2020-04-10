Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

CIA stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.02.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

