Raymond James Comments on Acadian Timber Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ADN has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lowered Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$11.11 and a 1 year high of C$18.62. The company has a market cap of $200.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$25.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

