Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for E.On (EOAN)

E.On (FRA: EOAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2020 – E.On was given a new €8.50 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – E.On was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – E.On had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/25/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.60 ($11.16) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.25 ($11.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.70 ($12.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.37) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €8.92 ($10.37). 11,244,837 shares of the company traded hands. E.On Se has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.53.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



