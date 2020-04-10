Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shake Shack (SHAK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) recently:

4/8/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

4/2/2020 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $71.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Shake Shack had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/25/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/20/2020 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $71.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Shake Shack had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/25/2020 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

2/25/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Shake Shack had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

2/25/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $44.54. 3,333,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,209. Shake Shack Inc has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

