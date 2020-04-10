Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL):

4/9/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/19/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,315 ($17.30). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating.

3/3/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,255 ($16.51). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/10/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HL stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,489.50 ($19.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.98. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,733.49.

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

