Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) recently:

4/8/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

2/28/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

2/21/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 531,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.06. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $529,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,359 in the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $21,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 824,583 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 879,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.