Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Victory Capital (VCTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR):

4/8/2020 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/8/2020 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2020 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.75 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2020 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2020 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

2/19/2020 – Victory Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VCTR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 102,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Victory Capital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 698.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

