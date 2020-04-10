ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Upbit, C-Patex and Cryptopia. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and $18,793.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Crex24, Bittrex, Bisq, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

