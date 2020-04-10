Refereum (RFR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $703,512.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Upbit. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $703,512.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 380.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02738473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.