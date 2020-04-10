RefToken (REF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 77.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, RefToken has traded 80.9% lower against the dollar. One RefToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. RefToken has a total market cap of $27,246.63 and approximately $12.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.04571648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00065806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036856 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014415 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009778 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003379 BTC.

About RefToken

REF is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

