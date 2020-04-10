Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.60 Million in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at $1,973,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

