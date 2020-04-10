Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,889.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane H. Gulyas purchased 1,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

