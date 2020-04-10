Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 33,200 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 527.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Matson worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Matson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

MATX opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Matson Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.26 million. Matson had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

