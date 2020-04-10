Rent-A-Center Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $18.76 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

