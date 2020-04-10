Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 10th (AB, ADPT, AIMT, ALIM, VLRS, VOD, VRNT, VRTS, VWAGY, WAL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 10th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

