Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.14. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.