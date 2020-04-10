Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after buying an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after buying an additional 205,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

