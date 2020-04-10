Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cactus (WHD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cactus (NYSE: WHD) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2020 – Cactus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Cactus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Cactus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – Cactus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

3/24/2020 – Cactus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Cactus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Cactus was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Cactus had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Cactus was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Cactus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Cactus was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Cactus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

3/2/2020 – Cactus had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Cactus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Cactus had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.73. 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,140. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.05. Cactus Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Cactus Inc alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cactus by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.