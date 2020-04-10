Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRO. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

NYSE MRO opened at $4.12 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Marathon Oil by 58.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

