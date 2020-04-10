Research Analysts Set Expectations for Napco Security Technologies Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

NSSC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $317.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

