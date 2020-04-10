Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG):

4/9/2020 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Janus Henderson Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

3/31/2020 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Janus Henderson Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/24/2020 – Janus Henderson Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

3/23/2020 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $18.00.

2/26/2020 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

JHG opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

