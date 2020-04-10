Reviewing PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) & Banco Santander Brasil (OTCMKTS:BSBR)

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Brasil $22.66 billion 0.90 $4.16 billion $1.05 5.18 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $22.08 million 1.35 $4.07 million N/A N/A

Banco Santander Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Brasil 17.50% 17.00% 2.23% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 18.43% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Santander Brasil and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Brasil 0 3 2 0 2.40 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander Brasil currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 79.23%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Summary

Banco Santander Brasil beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

