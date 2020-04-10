Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 172.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of RGLD opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

